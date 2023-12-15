South Webster topped Crown City South Gallia 53-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at South Webster High on Dec. 14.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with a 20-18 edge over South Webster through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-25 lead at half.

The scoreboard showed Crown City South Gallia with a 33-32 lead over South Webster heading into the third quarter.

It took a 21-13 rally, but the Jeeps were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and South Webster squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, South Webster faced off against McDermott Northwest and Crown City South Gallia took on Bidwell River Valley on Dec. 2 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

