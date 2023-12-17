Thornville Sheridan finally found a way to top Upper Arlington 59-57 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 16.

Upper Arlington started on steady ground by forging a 12-7 lead over Thornville Sheridan at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Golden Bears would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 32-22 lead on the Generals.

Upper Arlington moved a small margin over Thornville Sheridan as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-57 scoring margin.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Thornville Sheridan took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 9 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

