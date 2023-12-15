Liberty Center earned a convincing 68-28 win over Edgerton at Edgerton High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Liberty Center and Edgerton played in a 49-30 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Edgerton faced off against Archbold and Liberty Center took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Van Buren High School.

