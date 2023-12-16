It took overtime, but Ashtabula Edgewood finally beat Perry 56-50 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Edgewood a 19-11 lead over Perry.

The Warriors registered a 28-15 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Perry drew within 36-27 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Warriors and the Pirates locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Ashtabula Edgewood and Perry locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-4 edge.

Last season, Perry and Ashtabula Edgewood squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Perry faced off against Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Painesville Harvey on Dec. 5 at Painesville Harvey High School.

