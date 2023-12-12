Bryan left no doubt on Monday, controlling Edgerton from start to finish for a 57-32 victory at Bryan High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan darted in front of Edgerton 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 38-17 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Bryan stormed to a 54-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Golden Bears 10-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bryan and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bryan faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Edgerton took on Pettisville on Nov. 30 at Pettisville High School.

