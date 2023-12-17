Sunbury Big Walnut overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 60-42 win against New Albany in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The start wasn’t the problem for New Albany, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Sunbury Big Walnut through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles’ shooting moved in front for a 26-24 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Sunbury Big Walnut jumped to a 44-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and New Albany took on Grove City on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.