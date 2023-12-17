Frankfort Adena unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bainbridge Paint Valley 52-15 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Frankfort Adena High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Frankfort Adena faced off against Piketon and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Latham Western on Dec. 11 at Latham Western High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.