OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 19, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada overcomes Vanlue in seat-squirming affair

Ada finally found a way to top Vanlue 53-49 on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Vanlue faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Ada took on Columbus Grove on Dec. 14 at Columbus Grove High School.

Antwerp tops Pioneer North Central

Antwerp raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-25 win over Pioneer North Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Antwerp faced off against Miller City and Pioneer North Central took on Camden-Frontier on Dec. 12 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Archbold posts win at Pettisville’s expense

Archbold handed Pettisville a tough 56-43 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time Archbold and Pettisville played in a 58-49 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Pettisville faced off against Delta and Archbold took on Defiance Ayersville on Dec. 12 at Archbold High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood outlasts Jefferson

Ashtabula Edgewood eventually beat Jefferson 57-45 at Ashtabula Edgewood High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Perry and Jefferson took on Madison on Dec. 15 at Madison High School.

Ashville Teays Valley routs Columbus Hamilton Township

Ashville Teays Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Hamilton Township 77-52 Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 58-21 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Circleville on Dec. 9 at Circleville High School.

Batavia holds off Cincinnati Madeira

Batavia topped Cincinnati Madeira 42-39 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Batavia High on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Batavia faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cleves Taylor on Dec. 13 at Cleves Taylor High School.

Bexley narrowly defeats Columbus Grandview Heights

Bexley handed Columbus Grandview Heights a tough 44-28 loss on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights played in a 37-10 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 15, Columbus Grandview Heights squared off with Whitehall-Yearling in a basketball game.

Bluffton overwhelms Defiance

Bluffton recorded a big victory over Defiance 50-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The last time Bluffton and Defiance played in a 55-45 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Defiance faced off against St. Marys and Bluffton took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 14 at Bluffton High School.

Brunswick narrowly defeats Mentor

Brunswick knocked off Mentor 61-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Brunswick High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Brunswick and Mentor squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Brunswick High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Brunswick faced off against Euclid and Mentor took on Painesville Riverside on Dec. 13 at Mentor High School.

Burton Berkshire crushes Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire rolled past Middlefield Cardinal for a comfortable 53-33 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Burton Berkshire and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 54-28 game on Jan. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Burton Berkshire took on Wickliffe on Dec. 14 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Canal Winchester overwhelms Dublin Scioto

Canal Winchester controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-40 win against Dublin Scioto for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Canal Winchester faced off against Lancaster and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville South on Dec. 8 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Canfield survives for narrow win over Alliance Marlington

Canfield posted a narrow 31-28 win over Alliance Marlington for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Canfield High on Dec. 19.

The last time Canfield and Alliance Marlington played in a 41-32 game on Feb. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Canfield faced off against Louisville and Alliance Marlington took on Minerva on Dec. 6 at Minerva High School.

Circleville claims tight victory against Lancaster Fairfield Union

Circleville finally found a way to top Lancaster Fairfield Union 39-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Circleville and Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Circleville took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 13 at Circleville High School.

Circleville Logan Elm earns stressful win over Baltimore Liberty Union

Circleville Logan Elm topped Baltimore Liberty Union 50-45 in a tough tilt at Baltimore Liberty Union High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm took on Circleville on Dec. 5 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Cleveland John Hay rides to cruise-control win over Cleveland John Marshall

Cleveland John Hay unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cleveland John Marshall 45-20 Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 4, Cleveland John Marshall squared off with New Cumberland Oak Glen in a basketball game.

Cleveland Heights falls to Cleveland Heights Beaumont in OT

Cleveland Heights Beaumont topped Cleveland Heights in a 59-55 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The last time Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Cleveland Heights played in a 58-40 game on Feb. 7, 2022.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East dominates Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East handled Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 68-42 in an impressive showing on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Cuyahoga Heights.

Columbus Africentric tops Columbus Independence

Columbus Africentric controlled the action to earn an impressive 95-8 win against Columbus Independence on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 12, Columbus Africentric squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game.

Columbus Beechcroft prevails over Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Beechcroft raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-50 win over Columbus Mifflin in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Mifflin took on Columbus Centennial on Dec. 5 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus Centennial takes down Columbus Northland

It was a tough night for Columbus Northland which was overmatched by Columbus Centennial in this 70-45 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Columbus Centennial faced off against Thomas Worthington and Columbus Northland took on Lancaster on Dec. 13 at Columbus Northland High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley bests Columbus East

Columbus Linden-Mckinley dismissed Columbus East by a 69-47 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Columbus East took on Columbus Centennial on Dec. 8 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales claims victory against Zanesville

Columbus St. Francis DeSales collected a solid win over Zanesville in a 53-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Zanesville faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against New Albany and Zanesville took on Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 15 at Zanesville High School.

Columbus Grove outlasts Kalida

Columbus Grove pushed past Kalida for a 31-15 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Kalida squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Columbus Grove faced off against Ada and Kalida took on Elida on Dec. 9 at Elida High School.

De Graff Riverside overcomes Sidney Fairlawn

De Graff Riverside pushed past Sidney Fairlawn for a 40-25 win at Sidney Fairlawn High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, De Graff Riverside and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at De Graff Riverside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Botkins and De Graff Riverside took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Dec. 14 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Defiance Ayersville narrowly defeats McComb

Defiance Ayersville notched a win against McComb 57-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, McComb and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Archbold and McComb took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 12 at McComb High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dominates Mt. Vernon in convincing showing

Delaware Olentangy Berlin earned a convincing 63-41 win over Mt. Vernon for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 19.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Mt Vernon squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mt Vernon faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Fairview Park Fairview crushes Delta

It was a tough night for Delta which was overmatched by Fairview Park Fairview in this 65-43 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 14, Delta squared off with Wauseon in a basketball game.

Findlay Liberty-Benton routs Kenton

Findlay Liberty-Benton left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Kenton from start to finish for a 70-49 victory at Kenton High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Kenton played in a 56-36 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Kenton faced off against Elida and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on Dec. 14 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Franklin Middletown Christian grinds out close victory over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Franklin Middletown Christian topped Miamisburg Dayton Christian 40-35 in a tough tilt on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian.

Gates Mills Hawken exhales after close call with Pepper Pike Orange

Gates Mills Hawken finally found a way to top Pepper Pike Orange 46-45 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 19.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Pepper Pike Orange faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Bay Village Bay and Pepper Pike Orange took on Chesterland West Geauga on Dec. 8 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Grove City Central Crossing darts by Galloway Westland

Grove City Central Crossing recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 63-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Grove City Central Crossing High on Dec. 19.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Galloway Westland squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Galloway Westland took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Dec. 11 at Galloway Westland High School.

Harrod Allen East dominates Dola Hardin Northern

Harrod Allen East left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Dola Hardin Northern from start to finish for a 64-15 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Cory-Rawson and Harrod Allen East took on Van Buren on Dec. 14 at Van Buren High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace collects victory over Van Wert

Haviland Wayne Trace grabbed a 42-27 victory at the expense of Van Wert in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

The last time Van Wert and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 29-26 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Van Wert faced off against Celina and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Lima on Dec. 14 at Lima Senior High School.

Johnstown Northridge tacks win on Granville Christian

Johnstown Northridge earned a convincing 53-20 win over Granville Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Granville Christian faced off against Columbus Briggs and Johnstown Northridge took on Zanesville on Dec. 15 at Zanesville High School.

Lancaster pockets slim win over Pickerington North

Lancaster topped Pickerington North 42-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 19.

The last time Lancaster and Pickerington North played in a 56-46 game on Dec. 28, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Pickerington North faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lancaster took on Columbus Northland on Dec. 13 at Columbus Northland High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy delivers statement win over Grove City

Lewis Center Olentangy scored early and often to roll over Grove City 60-38 on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Grove City took on New Albany on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

Lexington prevails over Clyde

Lexington left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Clyde from start to finish for a 61-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Lexington and Clyde faced off on Dec. 20, 2021 at Lexington High School.

Recently on Dec. 14, Lexington squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game.

Mantua Crestwood tops Wickliffe

Mantua Crestwood eventually beat Wickliffe 37-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Kirtland and Wickliffe took on Burton Berkshire on Dec. 14 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Maumee exhales after close call with Millbury Lake

Maumee posted a narrow 41-34 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Millbury Lake started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Maumee at the end of the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 16-16 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Millbury Lake moved ahead by earning a 25-23 advantage over Maumee at the end of the third quarter.

An 18-9 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Flyers.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Maumee faced off against Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake took on Fostoria on Dec. 14 at Fostoria High School.

Metamora Evergreen darts past Northwood with early burst

Metamora Evergreen controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 43-23 victory over Northwood in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Swanton and Northwood took on Ottawa Hills on Dec. 8 at Northwood High School.

Miller City squeezes past Leipsic

Miller City finally found a way to top Leipsic 43-36 at Miller City High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Leipsic and Miller City faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Miller City faced off against Ottoville and Leipsic took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 14 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale escapes close call with New Riegel

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale finally found a way to top New Riegel 51-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and New Riegel squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and New Riegel took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 14 at New Riegel High School.

New Bremen darts by Botkins

New Bremen unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Botkins 50-30 Tuesday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Botkins High on Dec. 19.

The last time New Bremen and Botkins played in a 59-47 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Botkins faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and New Bremen took on Versailles on Dec. 14 at New Bremen High School.

Newark Catholic defeats Columbus Tree of Life Christian

It was a tough night for Columbus Tree of Life Christian which was overmatched by Newark Catholic in this 46-9 verdict.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Columbus Tree of Life Christian squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Newark Catholic faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Columbus Tree of Life Christian took on Groveport Madison Christian on Dec. 8 at Groveport Madison Christian School.

Orwell Grand Valley earns narrow win over Kirtland

Orwell Grand Valley topped Kirtland 42-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

Orwell Grand Valley opened with a 7-4 advantage over Kirtland through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a close 22-18 gap over the Hornets at the half.

Orwell Grand Valley darted to a 32-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 11-10 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley faced off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Burton Berkshire and Kirtland took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 15 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Paulding overpowers Holgate in thorough fashion

Paulding rolled past Holgate for a comfortable 52-29 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Paulding faced off against Bryan and Holgate took on Continental on Dec. 14 at Continental High School.

Pemberville Eastwood survives for narrow win over Oak Harbor

Pemberville Eastwood finally found a way to top Oak Harbor 37-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Oak Harbor squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee and Pemberville Eastwood took on Fostoria on Dec. 12 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Perry dominates Painesville Harvey in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Painesville Harvey which was overmatched by Perry in this 39-19 verdict.

Last season, Perry and Painesville Harvey faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Perry took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Dec. 15 at Perry High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian tops Westerville Northside Christian

Plain City Shekinah Christian notched a win against Westerville Northside Christian 49-31 on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Groveport Madison Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Westerville Genoa Christian on Dec. 8 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

Reynoldsburg pockets slim win over Logan

Reynoldsburg topped Logan 50-42 in a tough tilt at Logan High on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Logan faced off against Marietta and Reynoldsburg took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 15 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Rockford Parkway sprints past Celina

Rockford Parkway notched a win against Celina 33-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 19.

The last time Rockford Parkway and Celina played in a 59-31 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Rockford Parkway faced off against Fort Recovery and Celina took on Van Wert on Dec. 14 at Van Wert High School.

Shelby overwhelms Bellville Clear Fork

Shelby rolled past Bellville Clear Fork for a comfortable 70-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Mansfield and Shelby took on Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 14 at Shelby High School.

Spencerville scores early, pulls away from McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Spencerville left no doubt in recording a 48-12 win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Spencerville and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Spencerville faced off against Convoy Crestview and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Dec. 14 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

St. Marys claims tight victory against Fort Recovery

St. Marys topped Fort Recovery 34-31 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Fort Recovery faced off against Rockford Parkway and St. Marys took on Defiance on Dec. 14 at St. Marys Memorial.

Sunbury Big Walnut carves slim margin over Westerville South

Sunbury Big Walnut finally found a way to top Westerville South 36-33 on Dec. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville South on Dec. 15 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Vandalia Butler rides to cruise-control win over Piqua

Vandalia Butler’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Piqua 46-13 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Piqua squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Piqua High School.

Recently on Dec. 13, Vandalia Butler squared off with Fairborn in a basketball game.

Westerville South’s speedy start jolts Westerville North

Westerville South scored early and often in a 47-16 win over Westerville North in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Westerville South faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville North took on Westerville Central on Dec. 9 at Westerville North High School.

Williamsburg secures a win over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Williamsburg collected a solid win over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori in a 46-34 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Recently on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori squared off with Lockland in a basketball game.

Worthington Christian dominates Whitehall-Yearling

Worthington Christian left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Whitehall-Yearling from start to finish for a 68-33 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 19.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Worthington Christian faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Whitehall-Yearling took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Dec. 15 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

