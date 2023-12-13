Newark Catholic grabbed a 54-40 victory at the expense of Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Utica and Newark Catholic took on Johnstown on Dec. 5 at Newark Catholic High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.