Pioneer North Central grabbed a 34-24 victory at the expense of Camden-Frontier for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 9-3 lead over Camden-Frontier.

The Eagles fought to a 16-8 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Camden-Frontier responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 18-14.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

Recently on Dec. 5, Pioneer North Central squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a basketball game.

