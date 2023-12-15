A swift early pace pushed Waynesfield-Goshen past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley Thursday 59-24 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Cory-Rawson and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Ansonia on Dec. 9 at Ansonia High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.