Xenia Legacy Christian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 57-21 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Miamisburg Dayton Christian, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 33-17 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 47-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Miamisburg Dayton Christian played in a 63-37 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Blanchester on Dec. 9 at Blanchester High School.

