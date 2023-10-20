OHSAA football scores for October 20, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Clear Fork shuts out River Valley

Clear Fork’s defense throttled River Valley, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

Clear Fork enjoyed a tight margin over River Valley with an 8-0 lead heading to the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Clear Fork and River Valley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, River Valley faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Shelby on Oct. 6 at Shelby High School.

Western Reserve defense stifles Northwood

A suffocating defense helped Western Reserve handle Northwood 48-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Western Reserve a 14-0 lead over Northwood.

The Roughriders fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Danville outlasts East Knox to earn OT victory

Danville topped East Knox in a 14-12 overtime thriller on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Danville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

Last season, Danville and East Knox squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danville faced off against Centerburg and East Knox took on Fredericktown on Oct. 6 at East Knox High School.

Fredericktown secures a win over Centerburg

Fredericktown collected a solid win over Centerburg in a 32-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Fredericktown High on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fredericktown and Centerburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Freddies opened an enormous 32-14 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Centerburg and Fredericktown squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fredericktown faced off against East Knox and Centerburg took on Danville on Oct. 6 at Centerburg High School.

Galion defense stifles Marion Harding

Galion’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 34-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Galion a 21-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at intermission over the Presidents.

Galion charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Galion and Marion Harding faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Galion High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Galion took on Pleasant on Oct. 6 at Pleasant High School.

Northmor darts past Loudonville with early burst

Northmor scored early and often in a 34-7 win over Loudonville for an Ohio high school football victory at Northmor High on Oct. 20.

Northmor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Loudonville responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 34-7.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Loudonville and Northmor faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Northmor faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Oct. 6 at Loudonville High School.

Lexington denies Ashland’s challenge

Lexington knocked off Ashland 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Minutemen registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Lexington and Ashland were both scoreless.

The Arrows rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Minutemen prevailed.

Lucas defense stifles Arlington

A suffocating defense helped Lucas handle Arlington 30-0 at Lucas High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Lucas moved in front of Arlington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cubs opened an enormous 17-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Lucas pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Lucas squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Arlington High School.

West Holmes shuts out Mt. Vernon

A suffocating defense helped West Holmes handle Mt. Vernon 62-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time West Holmes and Mt Vernon played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Mt Vernon squared off with Madison Comprehensive in a football game.

Mt. Gilead tops Cardington-Lincoln

Mt. Gilead collected a solid win over Cardington-Lincoln in a 25-6 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Indians opened a modest 13-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

The last time Mt Gilead and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 44-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Northmor on Oct. 6 at Mt Gilead High School.

Ontario rallies to top Highland

Ontario dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 34-20 win over Highland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Highland started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over Ontario at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 17-13 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Ontario jumped to a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Highland and Ontario played in a 27-17 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Highland faced off against River Valley and Ontario took on Marion Harding on Oct. 6 at Marion Harding High School.

Cory-Rawson scores early, pulls away from Crestline

Cory-Rawson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 33-6 victory over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cory-Rawson opened with a 19-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cory-Rawson roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Crestline faced off against Hardin Northern.

Shelby shuts out Pleasant

Shelby’s defense throttled Pleasant, resulting in a 23-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 20.

The Whippets opened a slim 3-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Shelby charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Shelby and Pleasant faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Shelby faced off against Clear Fork and Pleasant took on Galion on Oct. 6 at Pleasant High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.