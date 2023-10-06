A suffocating defense helped Hardin Northern handle Crestline 64-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hardin Northern a 29-0 lead over Crestline.

The Polar Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 50-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Hardin Northern thundered to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hardin Northern and Crestline squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crestline faced off against Elgin.

