Danville dismissed Centerburg by a 52-22 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Danville a 22-0 lead over Centerburg.

The Blue Devils fought to a 38-8 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Danville jumped to a 46-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Centerburg and Danville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Loudonville on Sept. 22 at Loudonville High School.

