A suffocating defense helped East Knox handle Fredericktown 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

East Knox steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Fredericktown and East Knox faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fredericktown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Fredericktown took on Northmor on Sept. 22 at Northmor High School.

