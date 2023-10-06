A swift early pace pushed Northmor past Mt. Gilead Friday 31-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Northmor roared in front of Mt. Gilead 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Northmor faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mt Gilead faced off against East Knox and Northmor took on Fredericktown on Sept. 22 at Northmor High School.

