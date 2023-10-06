Shelby grabbed a 36-21 victory at the expense of Clear Fork during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Shelby and Clear Fork settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelby jumped ahead of Clear Fork 29-14 as the final quarter started.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clear Fork and Shelby squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shelby faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Pleasant on Sept. 22 at Pleasant High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.