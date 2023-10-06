Pleasant posted a narrow 14-13 win over Galion in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Galion.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant and Galion locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Spartans held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Galion and Pleasant played in a 44-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pleasant faced off against Clear Fork.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.