Madison Comprehensive’s defense throttled Mt. Vernon, resulting in a 38-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Madison Comprehensive a 10-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Rams opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Madison Comprehensive breathed fire to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

