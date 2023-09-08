Willard posted a narrow 35-30 win over Woodmore on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Willard opened with a 15-7 advantage over Woodmore through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes registered a 21-10 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Willard darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the final quarter, but the Crimson Flashes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

