Defense dominated as Ridgedale pitched a 46-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Rockets’ offense thundered in front for a 32-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ridgedale jumped to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Rockets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Ridgedale and Crestline played in a 42-15 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crestline faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen.

