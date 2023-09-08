Northmor handled Cardington-Lincoln 44-6 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 3-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.

The Golden Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 37-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Northmor stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Columbus Academy and Northmor took on South Central on Aug. 25 at Northmor High School.

