Loudonville grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 27-20 win against Mt. Gilead at Loudonville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Loudonville a 19-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mt. Gilead moved ahead of Loudonville 20-19 to start the final quarter.

The Red Birds pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Indians.

Recently on Aug. 25, Loudonville squared off with Utica in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.