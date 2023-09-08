Shelby dominated Marion Harding 45-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Marion Harding on Sept. 8.

Shelby darted in front of Marion Harding 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelby breathed fire to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Shelby and Marion Harding played in a 33-3 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Harding faced off against Ashland and Shelby took on Lexington on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

