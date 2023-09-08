East Knox dominated Centerburg 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

East Knox opened with a 7-0 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

East Knox stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Centerburg and East Knox squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Knox faced off against Crestview and Centerburg took on Ontario on Aug. 25 at Centerburg High School.

