Pleasant trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 34-17 win over Highland during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-13 advantage over Pleasant as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 20-17 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

Pleasant darted to a 27-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Highland and Pleasant squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pleasant faced off against Wynford and Highland took on Triway on Aug. 25 at Highland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.