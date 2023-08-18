Ontario didn’t flinch, finally repelling Lexington 17-14 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ontario and Lexington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Minutemen 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Ontario and Lexington faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Ontario High School.

