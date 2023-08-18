Riverdale unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bucyrus 53-8 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Riverdale jumped in front of Bucyrus 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 39-0 halftime margin at the Redmen’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Bucyrus got within 45-8.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.