An early dose of momentum helped Centerburg to a 34-7 runaway past Utica on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Redskins 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Utica and Centerburg squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Utica High School.

