East Knox’s defense throttled Northridge, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

East Knox jumped in front of Northridge 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

East Knox moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Last season, East Knox and Northridge squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Northridge High School.

