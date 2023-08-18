Defense dominated as Elgin pitched a 30-0 shutout of Cardington-Lincoln in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Elgin drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Elgin jumped to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Elgin and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 30-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

