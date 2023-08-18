Norwalk sent Start home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Truckers’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Truckers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.