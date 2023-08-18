Ashland tops River Valley in extra frame

Ashland used overtime to slip past River Valley 26-20 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ashland a 20-7 lead over River Valley.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as River Valley fought to within 20-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Arrows and the Vikings locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Ashland got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Clear Fork outlasts Lucas in extra sessions

Clear Fork outlasted Lucas 17-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18. in an extra time thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lucas through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Clear Fork and Lucas locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Colts held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

The last time Clear Fork and Lucas played in a 21-20 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Centerburg scores early, pulls away from Utica

An early dose of momentum helped Centerburg to a 34-7 runaway past Utica on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Utica through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Redskins 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Utica and Centerburg squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Utica High School.

Danville takes down Worthington Christian

It was a tough night for Worthington Christian which was overmatched by Danville in this 55-21 verdict.

The last time Danville and Worthington Christian played in a 33-17 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Northmor tops Upper Sandusky

Northmor recorded a big victory over Upper Sandusky 42-21 during this Ohio football game.

East Knox defense stifles Northridge

East Knox’s defense throttled Northridge, resulting in a 14-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.

East Knox jumped in front of Northridge 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

East Knox moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Last season, East Knox and Northridge squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Northridge High School.

Highland allows no points against Fredericktown

Highland sent Fredericktown home scoreless in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Highland jumped in front of Fredericktown 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Scots registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Freddies.

Highland jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Scots hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Highland and Fredericktown squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Highland High School.

Elgin shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

Defense dominated as Elgin pitched a 30-0 shutout of Cardington-Lincoln in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Elgin drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Elgin jumped to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Elgin and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 30-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Monroeville pushes over Lakota

Monroeville eventually beat Lakota 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Monroeville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lakota through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Lakota and Monroeville played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Riverdale overwhelms Bucyrus

Riverdale unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bucyrus 53-8 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Riverdale jumped in front of Bucyrus 18-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 39-0 halftime margin at the Redmen’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Bucyrus got within 45-8.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-0 advantage in the frame.

Norwalk allows no points against Start

Norwalk sent Start home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Truckers’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Truckers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Ontario pockets slim win over Lexington

Ontario didn’t flinch, finally repelling Lexington 17-14 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ontario and Lexington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Minutemen 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Ontario and Lexington faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Ontario High School

