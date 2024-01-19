OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 18, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Austinburg Grand River earns solid win over Hudson Western Reserve

Austinburg Grand River pushed past Hudson Western Reserve for a 67-57 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

Bellville Clear Fork survives for narrow win over Galion

Bellville Clear Fork topped Galion 62-53 in a tough tilt on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Galion and Bellville Clear Fork squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Galion took on Lexington on Jan. 6 at Lexington High School.

Caledonia River Valley overpowers Ontario in thorough fashion

Caledonia River Valley handled Ontario 82-58 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Ontario faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Ontario took on Marengo Highland on Jan. 12 at Ontario High School.

Chillicothe Unioto earns solid win over Circleville

Chillicothe Unioto eventually beat Circleville 63-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 18.

Last time Chillicothe Unioto and Circleville played in a 51-43 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Circleville faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Chillicothe Unioto took on Piketon on Jan. 13 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Elder rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Elder controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-21 win against Cincinnati Deer Park during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Moeller on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Cincinnati Spencer survives for narrow win over Norwood

Cincinnati Spencer posted a narrow 51-42 win over Norwood for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 18.

Recently on Jan. 12, Norwood squared off with St Bernard Roger Bacon in a basketball game.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley escapes Columbus Beechcroft in thin win

Columbus Linden-Mckinley topped Columbus Beechcroft 62-53 in a tough tilt on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Portsmouth and Columbus Beechcroft took on Columbus Whetstone on Jan. 9 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne delivers statement win over Cincinnati St. Xavier

Dayton Chaminade Julienne dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-42 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Cincinnati La Salle on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Fairfield denies Cincinnati Finneytown’s challenge

Fairfield handed Cincinnati Finneytown a tough 51-40 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Fairfield opened with an 18-0 advantage over Cincinnati Finneytown through the first quarter.

The Wildcats stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 36-19.

Fairfield roared to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 21-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fairfield faced off against Akron St Vincent-St Mary.

Hamilton Badin survives overtime against Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Hamilton Badin topped Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a 75-63 overtime thriller at Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 21-0 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

The Falcons drew within 42-27 at the half.

Hamilton Badin breathed fire to a 63-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Rams and the Falcons locked in a 63-63 stalemate.

Hamilton Badin got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

Last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin played in a 54-49 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Hamilton Badin took on Kettering Alter on Jan. 12 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Cincinnati Elder lets lead slip away in Hamilton Badin’s victory

Hamilton Badin fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 77-49 win over Cincinnati Elder in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 20-18 edge over Hamilton Badin through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 41-38 margin over the Rams at intermission.

Hamilton Badin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 65-49 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hamilton Badin faced off against Kettering Alter and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Moeller on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Hanoverton United overwhelms Leetonia

Hanoverton United handled Leetonia 67-23 in an impressive showing at Hanoverton United High on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Leetonia faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hanoverton United faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Leetonia took on Sebring on Jan. 13 at Leetonia High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East exhales after close call with Cincinnati Riverview East

Liberty Township Lakota East posted a narrow 78-69 win over Cincinnati Riverview East on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Liberty Township Lakota East opened with an 18-15 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East through the first quarter.

The Thunderhawks registered a 38-25 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Cincinnati Riverview East responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 64-55.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 12 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Marietta claims victory against Point Pleasant

Marietta grabbed a 53-39 victory at the expense of Point Pleasant for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 18.

Last time Point Pleasant and Marietta played in a 50-43 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Marietta faced off against Vincent Warren and Point Pleasant took on Beverly Fort Frye on Jan. 12 at Point Pleasant High School.

Minford slips past Waverly

Minford posted a narrow 45-36 win over Waverly during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

Last time Minford and Waverly played in a 69-32 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Minford faced off against West Portsmouth West and Waverly took on South Webster on Jan. 12 at Waverly High School.

Marion Harding comes up short in matchup with Shelby

Shelby handed Marion Harding a tough 61-44 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Shelby High on Jan. 18.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Shelby faced off against Marion Pleasant and Marion Harding took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Jan. 13 at Marion Harding High School.

Wellsville takes down Salineville Southern

Wellsville earned a convincing 69-30 win over Salineville Southern in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 18.

Last season, Salineville Southern and Wellsville squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Salineville Southern faced off against Columbiana and Wellsville took on Leetonia on Jan. 12 at Wellsville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.