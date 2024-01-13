Cincinnati McNicholas posted a narrow 69-60 win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Middletown on Jan. 6 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

