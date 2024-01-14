Sebring topped Leetonia 39-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Leetonia High on Jan. 13.

Sebring opened with a 19-15 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 25-19 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Leetonia responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 31-28.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Sebring and Leetonia played in a 59-24 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana and Sebring took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Jan. 9 at Sebring McKinley High School.

