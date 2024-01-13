Point Pleasant took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Beverly Fort Frye 58-39 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Point Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Point Pleasant faced off against Vincent Warren and Beverly Fort Frye took on Marietta on Jan. 5 at Marietta High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.