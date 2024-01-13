Shelby topped Marion Pleasant 57-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marion Pleasant, as it began with a 21-14 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 38-24 lead at half.

Marion Pleasant moved ahead by earning a 43-38 advantage over Shelby at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 19-7 rally, but the Whippets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shelby and Marion Pleasant faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Marion Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marion Harding and Shelby took on Lexington on Dec. 30 at Lexington High School.

