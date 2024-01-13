St. Bernard Roger Bacon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-38 win over Norwood in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon darted in front of Norwood 18-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 31-17 lead over the Indians at the half.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon roared to a 57-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati La Salle and Norwood took on Hamilton New Miami on Dec. 28 at Norwood High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.