Columbus Beechcroft eventually beat Columbus Whetstone 70-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Sylvania Northview and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 27 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

