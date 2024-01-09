OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 9, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada tops Lima Central Catholic

Ada dismissed Lima Central Catholic by a 67-37 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Ada and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ada faced off against Bluffton.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary earns narrow win over Gates Mills Gilmour

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary finally found a way to top Gates Mills Gilmour 37-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Toledo Start and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Toledo Notre Dame on Jan. 2 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

Archbold prevails over Holgate

Archbold controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-20 win against Holgate in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Archbold and Holgate squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Holgate faced off against Wauseon and Archbold took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 2 at Toledo Christian School.

Ashville Teays Valley delivers statement win over Circleville Logan Elm

Ashville Teays Valley scored early and often to roll over Circleville Logan Elm 56-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Circleville Logan Elm squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Ashville Teays Valley took on Jonesborough David Crockett on Dec. 30 at Jonesborough David Crockett High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns solid win over Van Buren

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon eventually beat Van Buren 51-36 on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Van Buren and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Van Buren faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Jan. 5 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Bexley carves slim margin over Columbus girls

Bexley topped Columbus girls 40-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

Last time Bexley and Columbus Girls played in a 42-33 game on Jan. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Columbus Girls faced off against Grove City Christian and Bexley took on Columbus Centennial on Dec. 30 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Bryan overwhelms Van Wert

Bryan handled Van Wert 61-25 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 20-2 lead over Van Wert.

The Golden Bears opened an immense 32-9 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Bryan steamrolled to a 47-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Bryan and Van Wert faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bryan faced off against Montpelier and Van Wert took on Defiance on Jan. 4 at Defiance High School.

Cardington-Lincoln slips past Fredericktown

Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 62-57 win over Fredericktown at Cardington High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown played in a 51-46 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Fredericktown took on Bellville Clear Fork on Dec. 28 at Fredericktown High School.

Centerburg crushes Galion Northmor

It was a tough night for Galion Northmor which was overmatched by Centerburg in this 52-25 verdict.

Last season, Galion Northmor and Centerburg faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Galion Northmor faced off against Loudonville and Centerburg took on Utica on Dec. 29 at Centerburg High School.

Centerville pockets slim win over Miamisburg

Centerville posted a narrow 55-46 win over Miamisburg during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Centerville and Miamisburg faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Centerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Centerville faced off against Springfield and Miamisburg took on Huber Heights Wayne on Jan. 3 at Miamisburg High School.

Cincinnati Gamble overcomes Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey

Cincinnati Gamble collected a solid win over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey in a 45-26 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Gamble faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Dec. 28 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

Circleville rallies to rock Bloom-Carroll

Circleville overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 51-34 win against Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Bloom-Carroll started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Circleville at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Circleville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-29 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

Last season, Circleville and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Canal Winchester and Circleville took on West Jefferson on Jan. 2 at Circleville High School.

Cleveland Hay takes down Cleveland Hayes

Cleveland Hay handled Cleveland Hayes 78-15 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Cleveland Hay and Cleveland Hayes squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

Columbus Africentric overwhelms Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus Africentric dominated Columbus Marion-Franklin 85-2 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 30, Columbus Africentric squared off with Detroit Edison in a basketball game.

Columbus Bishop Ready dominates Whitehall-Yearling

Columbus Bishop Ready unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Whitehall-Yearling 61-34 Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Jan. 5, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Worthington Christian in a basketball game.

Columbus Centennial overpowers Columbus North Intl in thorough fashion

Columbus Centennial dominated Columbus North Intl 65-23 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Centennial faced off against Bexley.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian holds off Westerville Genoa Christian

Columbus Tree of Life Christian posted a narrow 33-26 win over Westerville Genoa Christian at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Convoy Crestview races in front to defeat Antwerp

Convoy Crestview rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 45-19 win over Antwerp on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Antwerp faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Antwerp faced off against Paulding and Convoy Crestview took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 4 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Defiance Ayersville escapes close call with Columbus Grove

Defiance Ayersville finally found a way to top Columbus Grove 43-37 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Columbus Grove faced off against Convoy Crestview.

Delaware Buckeye Valley tops Columbus Grandview Heights

Delaware Buckeye Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-20 win over Columbus Grandview Heights during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with Amanda-Clearcreek in a basketball game.

Edgerton takes down Pioneer North Central

It was a tough night for Pioneer North Central which was overmatched by Edgerton in this 54-24 verdict.

Last time Edgerton and Pioneer North Central played in a 34-31 game on Jan. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Edgerton faced off against Defiance Tinora.

Elida thwarts Fort Jennings’ quest

Elida knocked off Fort Jennings 44-32 at Elida High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Elida faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Fort Jennings took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 30 at Delphos St. John’s.

Fort Loramie routs Anna

Fort Loramie dismissed Anna by a 41-19 count on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Anna faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Anna faced off against Botkins and Fort Loramie took on Russia on Jan. 4 at Fort Loramie High School.

Fort Recovery outlasts Ansonia

Fort Recovery collected a solid win over Ansonia in a 51-36 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Ansonia faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Fort Recovery faced off against Versailles and Ansonia took on Celina on Dec. 30 at Celina High School.

Gahanna Lincoln exhales after close call with Grove City

Gahanna Lincoln topped Grove City 46-44 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Dublin Coffman.

Granville Christian routs Westerville Northside Christian

Granville Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Westerville Northside Christian 34-14 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Granville Christian faced off against Delaware Christian.

Hamler Patrick Henry pushes over Leipsic

Hamler Patrick Henry grabbed a 68-49 victory at the expense of Leipsic for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Leipsic faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Leipsic faced off against Spencerville and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Hicksville on Jan. 2 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Johnstown claims tight victory against Zanesville

Johnstown topped Zanesville 60-53 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Johnstown opened with a 12-5 advantage over Zanesville through the first quarter.

The Johnnies’ shooting stormed in front for a 35-11 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Zanesville fought to within 50-28.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 25-10 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Johnstown and Zanesville played in a 51-49 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Johnstown faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville took on Millersburg West Holmes on Jan. 4 at Zanesville High School.

Kalida squeezes past Van Wert Lincolnview

Kalida posted a narrow 53-49 win over Van Wert Lincolnview during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Kalida and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Kalida High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, Kalida squared off with Ottoville in a basketball game.

Lancaster Fisher dominates Grove City Christian in convincing showing

Lancaster Fisher dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-2 win over Grove City Christian in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Waterford and Grove City Christian took on Columbus Girls on Jan. 4 at Grove City Christian School.

Lewistown Indian Lake overcomes Marion Harding in seat-squirming affair

Lewistown Indian Lake topped Marion Harding 44-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 30, Lewistown Indian Lake squared off with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a basketball game.

Lima Temple Christian carves slim margin over Kidron Central Christian

Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 42-38 win over Kidron Central Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Marysville bests Delaware Berlin

It was a tough night for Delaware Berlin which was overmatched by Marysville in this 62-33 verdict.

Last time Marysville and Delaware Berlin played in a 61-33 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Marysville faced off against Solon.

McComb defeats McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

McComb left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley from start to finish for a 52-19 victory at Mccomb High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

McComb opened with a 23-5 advantage over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 37-6 lead over the Rams at halftime.

McComb jumped to a 52-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, McComb and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McComb faced off against Arlington and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lima Perry on Jan. 4 at Lima Perry High School.

Metamora Evergreen tacks win on Bowling Green Otsego

Metamora Evergreen scored early and often to roll over Bowling Green Otsego 48-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 9-8 lead over Bowling Green Otsego.

The Vikings fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Metamora Evergreen jumped to a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.

Last time Metamora Evergreen and Bowling Green Otsego played in a 38-22 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Maumee and Bowling Green Otsego took on Delta on Dec. 30 at Delta High School.

Miller City holds off Defiance Tinora

Miller City topped Defiance Tinora 43-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Defiance Tinora faced off against Edgerton and Miller City took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 28 at Miller City High School.

Minster narrowly defeats Celina

Minster knocked off Celina 54-39 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Minster and Celina faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Minster High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Celina faced off against Lima Shawnee and Minster took on Rockford Parkway on Jan. 4 at Minster High School.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont secures a win over Crestline

Mt. Victory Ridgemont eventually beat Crestline 45-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Marion Elgin.

New Albany pockets slim win over Pickerington North

New Albany finally found a way to top Pickerington North 44-35 at New Albany High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Pickerington North and New Albany played in a 45-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Pickerington North faced off against Lewis Center Orange.

New Paris National Trail delivers statement win over Cambridge City Lincoln

New Paris National Trail handled Cambridge City Lincoln 39-10 in an impressive showing on Jan. 9 in Indiana girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 4, New Paris National Trail squared off with Camden Preble Shawnee in a basketball game.

Newark Catholic escapes close call with Granville

Newark Catholic topped Granville 57-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last time Granville and Newark Catholic played in a 59-38 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Newark Catholic faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Granville took on Marengo Highland on Jan. 3 at Marengo Highland High School.

Newark Licking Valley claims tight victory against Utica

Newark Licking Valley finally found a way to top Utica 54-48 on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Newark Licking Valley took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 30 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Northwood posts win at Continental’s expense

Northwood notched a win against Continental 40-25 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Continental faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

Ottoville thwarts Lima Bath’s quest

Ottoville pushed past Lima Bath for a 49-38 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Ottoville an 18-17 lead over Lima Bath.

The Big Green opened a small 21-19 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Ottoville darted to a 39-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Green got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Lima Bath and Ottoville squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ottoville faced off against Kalida and Lima Bath took on Kenton on Jan. 4 at Kenton High School.

Paulding edges past Delphos St. John’s in tough test

Paulding topped Delphos St. John’s 43-35 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Paulding squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Paulding faced off against Antwerp and Delphos St. John’s took on New Bremen on Jan. 4 at New Bremen High School.

Pettisville earns stressful win over Ottawa Hills

Pettisville topped Ottawa Hills 36-27 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Pettisville and Ottawa Hills squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Pettisville faced off against Fayette.

Pickerington Central darts by Lancaster

Pickerington Central dominated Lancaster 73-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pickerington high school Central on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 22-13 lead over Lancaster.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 30-16 lead over the Gales at the intermission.

Pickerington Central steamrolled to a 51-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-5 edge.

Last time Pickerington Central and Lancaster played in a 57-19 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Pickerington Central faced off against Charlotte Catholic and Lancaster took on Chillicothe on Dec. 30 at Chillicothe High School.

Port Clinton dominates Rossford

Port Clinton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-23 win over Rossford for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Port Clinton High on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Port Clinton faced off against Oak Harbor.

Reynoldsburg bests Grove City Central Crossing

Reynoldsburg dismissed Grove City Central Crossing by a 65-20 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Reynoldsburg and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Delaware and Reynoldsburg took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Dec. 28 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Richmond Edison denies Wellsburg Brooke’s challenge

Richmond Edison notched a win against Wellsburg Brooke 56-43 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last time Wellsburg Brooke and Richmond Edison played in a 61-36 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Richmond Edison faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley.

Russia sprints past Jackson Center

Russia collected a solid win over Jackson Center in a 56-42 verdict on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Russia faced off against Fort Loramie and Jackson Center took on Houston on Jan. 4 at Houston High School.

South Charleston Southeastern claims tight victory against Wellston

South Charleston Southeastern topped Wellston 59-55 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Wellston faced off against Nelsonville-York and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Shawnee on Dec. 28 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Marys squeezes past Spencerville

St. Marys finally found a way to top Spencerville 49-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 9.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ shooting darted in front for a 27-23 lead over the Bearcats at the intermission.

St. Marys jumped to a 36-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, St Marys faced off against Wapakoneta and Spencerville took on Leipsic on Jan. 4 at Leipsic High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut takes down Dublin Scioto

Sunbury Big Walnut raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-42 win over Dublin Scioto in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last time Dublin Scioto and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 37-32 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 28, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Waynesburg Central in a basketball game.

Huron falls to Tiffin Columbian in OT

Tiffin Columbian used overtime to slip past Huron 49-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Vermilion.

Upper Sandusky earns narrow win over Carey

Upper Sandusky topped Carey 44-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

Carey showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Upper Sandusky as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils darted a tight margin over the Rams as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Upper Sandusky broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over Carey.

The Rams held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Upper Sandusky and Carey played in a 69-65 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Carey faced off against Millbury Lake.

Wauseon earns narrow win over Defiance

Wauseon finally found a way to top Defiance 35-28 at Wauseon High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wauseon and Defiance squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Wauseon faced off against Defiance Tinora and Defiance took on Van Wert on Jan. 4 at Defiance High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen holds off De Graff Riverside

Waynesfield-Goshen posted a narrow 48-40 win over De Graff Riverside at De Graff Riverside High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and De Graff Riverside faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, De Graff Riverside faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Dola Hardin Northern on Jan. 4 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Worthington Christian slips past Gahanna Columbus

Worthington Christian posted a narrow 41-32 win over Gahanna Columbus for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last time Worthington Christian and Gahanna Columbus played in a 61-17 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Worthington Christian faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.