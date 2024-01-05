Versailles collected a solid win over Fort Recovery in a 40-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Versailles opened with a 10-9 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 19-12 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Fort Recovery fought to within 27-22.

The Tigers held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Versailles and Fort Recovery played in a 46-32 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Waynesville and Fort Recovery took on St. Henry on Dec. 29 at St. Henry.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.