It was a tough night for Zanesville which was overmatched by Millersburg West Holmes in this 57-28 verdict.

Last season, Millersburg West Holmes and Zanesville faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Zanesville faced off against New Lexington and Millersburg West Holmes took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 30 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

