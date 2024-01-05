Van Wert finally found a way to top Defiance 46-44 at Defiance High on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Defiance and Van Wert squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Defiance faced off against Maumee and Van Wert took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 30 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

