Gates Mills Gilmour eventually beat Toledo Notre Dame 44-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour an 8-7 lead over Toledo Notre Dame.

The Lancers opened a close 16-15 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour jumped to a 29-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 28 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

