Carey eventually beat Millbury Lake 56-37 at Carey High on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Carey a 15-9 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Blue Devils opened a slim 25-16 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Carey stormed to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-37.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Carey faced off on Jan. 3, 2022 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carey faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central and Millbury Lake took on Bowling Green on Dec. 28 at Bowling Green High School.

