Ottawa-Glandorf’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Elida 52-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Elida High on Jan. 4.

Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled in front of Elida 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans opened a towering 46-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Elida inched back to a 52-16 deficit.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Titans 4-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Elida faced off against Lima and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 30 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

