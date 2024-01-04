Duncan Falls Philo finally found a way to top Johnstown 51-48 on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Duncan Falls Philo jumped in front of Johnstown 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics’ shooting darted in front for a 31-27 lead over the Johnnies at the half.

Johnstown responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-40.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Duncan Falls Philo and Johnstown played in a 42-25 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Johnstown took on Danville on Dec. 30 at Danville High School.

