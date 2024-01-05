Convoy Crestview collected a solid win over Columbus Grove in a 52-39 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 4.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Columbus Grove squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Convoy Crestview faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 27 at Columbus Grove High School.

